14 February 2017
The enormous scale of the erosion problem at the Oroville Dam site
Posted by Dave Petley
The scale of the erosion problem at the Oroville Dam site
As the fairly desperate attempt continue to shore up the spillways at the Oroville Dam site, and to lower the water level ahead of the next rainstorm, better images are emerging of the scale of the problems on both spillways. If we start with the main spillway, which suffered the original erosion events last week, it is hard to appreciate the serious nature of the problems. However, this image (via the Sacramento Bee) from the weekend shows workers in the hole eroded in the main channel:-
.
Of course the high flows down the spillway since then are likely to have exacerbated the problem significantly. Meanwhile, the headward erosion problem in the emergency spillway is now garnering most of the attention, primarily because of the potential for a major collapse. This image, from Hamodia, shows the nature of the erosion that has developed at multiple locations immediately down slope of the emergency spillway at the Oroville dam site:
.
The most serious problem appears to be a gully towards the bottom of the image, but there is also substantial amounts of erosion occurring on the other side too. The danger is of course that the these gullies will suffer headward erosion until they undermine the spillway lip. whereupon collapse may occur. One challenge is that the quality of the rock does not appear to be high, which accounts for the rapid erosion in both cases. This image, via Twitter, shows the nature of the bedrock with which the crews are dealing:-
.
The challenges are substantial. Fortunately, as before, there is no threat to the dam itself.
steve said on 14 February 2017
Very scary how close that came.
It would be interesting to know what type of ’emergency’ the emergency spillway was designed for. To me it seems like it was a structure of last resort to prevent the dam from being overtopped, not an alternative spillway to the main spillway. Why was the decision taken to use it? Was it because of safety concerns about further damage to the main spillway or was it because of financial concerns about having to pay more if the main spillway sustains further damage?
[I don’t think there was any option or choice. The water level was rising because inflows were so high and the main spillway was compromised, and so had not been used to lower the lake. In adddition there is no flow through the dam because the channel downstream is so choked. This was not a conscious decision – the water level rose until it overtopped the mergency spillway. The damage will cost a great deal to fix, so there is no saving from this event. Others may be able to provide insight too. D.]
Mike Huggins said on 14 February 2017
Fantastic post. Other SoCal geologists I work with or know are fascinated by this.
The geology at the spillway looks pretty interesting as it looks to be the Jurassic Smartville Ophiolite Complex, that is well written about in John McPhee’s “Assembling California,” which follows UC Davis professor Eldridge Moores’ investigations.
Here’s a couple of online references that I found:
Basic geologic map:
http://www.water.ca.gov/orovillerelicensing/docs/DEIR_070521/06%20Ch%2004%20Env%20Setting%20Part%201.pdf
1980 paper on the Smartville Complex by Menzies et. al:
http://earth.geology.yale.edu/~ajs/1980/ajs_280A_1.pdf/329.pdf
Susan Foley said on 14 February 2017
Whether there is “no threat” to the dam depends on how you look at it. If the gullies on the “emergency” spillway suffer headward erosion and undermine the lip, that might well bring down the dam or a large portion of it.
To me this IS a “threat to the dam.”
[I disagree. The dam is an entirely separate structure located some hundreds of metres away. It is performing as designed. Even if the emergency spillway collapses the dam will remain intact, albeit with a lot less water behind it. Managing the water in the reservoir in this scenario would be a major problem through the snowmelt season though. This is one of the reasons why they will desperate to ensure that this does not happen. D.]