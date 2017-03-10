GOES-16 Data Back Online

The GOES-16 non-operational data is back online! It’s amazing too. I have been looking at one-minute data of storms over Kentucky and Tennesee tonight, and it is a real WOW. I grabbed the images below, and this data quickly told me that the storms in Kentucky were maintaining their strength. I suspect it was very valuable to the NWS offices in Tennesee and Kentucky tonight. Many warnings were issued and the data is on the NWS/AWIPS2 system now.

That said this is non-operational data, and if you see it online, remember that it may have issues, missing data etc. There is a host of things that could be wrong with it. Most meteorologists will spot them, but there might be issues that only the NOAA satellite folks know about. In other words, do not depend on it for critical weather info. I am using the data as a training tool right now.

I know that NOAA did not intend that this data go public yet, but after it was released early, the genie was out of the bottle. I think it is incumbent on my fellow meteorologist to say thanks to NOAA and to be diligent in our warnings about using non-operational data. The reason this data is on early, is because of the close cooperation between broadcast mets, and NOAA NWS offices. This cooperation allows American citizens to get the highest quality weather and climate data on earth.





The image below was 4 mins old when I saw it on my screen. Faster than Doppler NEXRAD data!

I showed GOES-16 data on-air for the first time tonight. Just a single image, a few minutes old, but it was the beginning of a new era. That event is below:

For you young folks out there- we are entering a golden age of Earth Science- If you want to be involved, now is the time to take AP Physics/Algebra/Calculus in High School. You will be set to go in college.