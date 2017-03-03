3 March 2017

GOES-16 Loop of Fires in SE Texas

Posted by Dan Satterfield

More and more GOES-16 data is coming out as it is calibrated and tested. Look at the images below of fires to the southeast of the Dallas area. There is one image every 5 minutes, but GOES-16 (Launched as GOES-R) can return imagery every 30 seconds.


