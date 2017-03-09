Join AGU Webinars on 16 March for “Understanding Your Brand: A Recruiter’s Perspective”

Join our webinar next week when Frank DeSafey and Erica Crumley of Sequence Staffing will share advice on how to sharpen up your job search by providing you with insights from the recruiter’s side of the table. Join us on 16 March, 2 PM ET, as we launch the new AGU Webinars program with the first in a monthly series of webinars aimed at career and professional development topics: Understanding Your Brand: A Recruiter’s Perspective. Register for this webinar today.

AGU Webinars will feature a new topic every Thursday at 2 PM ET. The third Thursday of each month will be dedicated to career and professional development. Other AGU groups will present during the remainder of the month, such as Sharing Science and Science Policy. Even if you can’t make it for the live event, you’ll still be able to watch the recordings afterwards.

Sharing Science held their first webinar in the AGU Webinars series on 2 March, “What’s Your Science Message?” On 23 March, they will present “Sharing Your Science with the Media,” which will provide you with information about working with the media including how to prepare for a newspaper, TV or radio interview, what to do when a reporter calls, and how to establish successful long-term relationships with journalists.

Today’s webinar, “Federal Spending Process & What It Means For Science,” explored the federal spending process – also known as the budget and appropriations process – and the best ways for scientists to engage with that process. If you weren’t able to attend, the archived recording will be available soon.