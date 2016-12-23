Looking Back at Fall Meeting and Looking Forward to the New Year

We would like to thank everyone who stopped by to visit the Career Center at Fall Meeting. The Career Center held activities throughout the week, featuring presentations from recruiters and networking groups, workshops, resume reviews, mentoring sessions, career fairs, and more. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did!

If you were unable to attend this year, we hope that you can make it next year in New Orleans. The AGU Fall Meeting is a great way to share your science, revisit old friendships and make new connections, maybe even some that will eventually lead to the next step in your career.

If you couldn’t make it to the Career Center to visit the recruiters at the career fairs last week, don’t panic: our online job board is like a year-round career fair. We’ve recently made some changes to how our Career Center web content is organized so if you had the job board bookmarked, listen up! AGU is looking to expand its career resources offerings and in order to do so more efficiently, we decided to mark clear boundaries between our career development content and the job board.

Careers.agu.org will now be home to all of AGU’s career development content, serving as a portal to our career-focused Eos articles, On the Job, news and events, and other resources to help you move your career forward. The content will encompass topics ranging from diversity and ethics to advice on interviews, resumes, networking and other facets of your job hunt.

Findajob.agu.org is the new address of AGU’s online job board. It’s the same site, just with a different URL. The online job board is still one of the best ways to find the job in the Earth and space sciences that you are looking for. If you have never visited it before, you should check it out. Not only can you easily filter your searches by career level and Earth and space science disciplines, but you can also create alerts so that when specific job types are added, you will get a notice in your inbox. In addition, you can also create a profile and upload your C.V. or resume, making it discoverable to potential employers.

Tis the Season…to update your resume

With the new year comes new job opportunities. For many organizations, January means new openings, new positions. Summer internship applications will be posted, as well as new postdoc positions, as the new yearly budget rolls in.

Take the opportunity of the holiday break to polish up your C.V. or resume. Take a new look at job boards in the coming week as you can expect an uptick in openings.

For more food for thought during your job search, check out this recent article from Forbes.

Keep checking back at On the Job as we bring you more advice to aid you on your path to career success. Next week we will feature a contribution from Rachel Cabosky who discovered an internship opportunity last winter. She will share her story of how curiosity during her winter break led to a fantastic summer internship.

Stay tuned and happy holidays!

Nathaniel Janick is the Career Services Coordinator at the American Geophysical Union.