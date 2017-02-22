Sol 1617: Re-attempt the drive

22 February 2017
The drive planned for Sol
1616 halted early, apparently because the right rear wheel got stuck between two rocks. The mobility team concluded that it is safe to continue, so the drive planned for Sol
1617 is essentially the same as the previously-planned drive. Before the drive, ChemCam
and Right Mastcam
will observe a sand target named “New Sweden” and Right Mastcam
will acquire mosaics of a layered bedrock outcrop
dubbed “Hobbstown” and of the dunes that are the target of the drive. Mastcam
will also measure dust in the atmosphere before the drive begins. After the drive and more testing of the drill, along with post-drive imaging to support planning on Wednesday, ChemCam
will use AEGIS to select a target for chemical analysis.
by Ken Herkenhoff
Dates of planned rover activities described in these reports are subject to change due to a variety of factors related to the Martian environment, communication relays and rover status.
