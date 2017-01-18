18 January 2017
Sol 1584: Touch and go at Frost Pond
Posted by Ryan
On Sol 1583 Curiosity drove 16 m, which set us up for touch-and-go contact science today. I was the GKOP again, and it was a fun day of planning contact science and remote sensing. The plan starts with a short APXS integration on the target “Frost Pond,” (seen in the middle of the above Navcam image) to investigate the chemistry of a typical Murray bedrock block. Then we’ll take a full suite of MAHLI images on the same target. Later in the plan we’ll acquire a ChemCam observation of “Frost Pond” for comparison, and we’ll also take a Mastcam image for documentation. We’ll also acquire a small Mastcam mosaic of “Burnt Brook” to investigate some color variations, and a Navcam observation to search for dust devils. After another drive, we’ll take post-drive imaging for targeting. Later in the afternoon we’ll use Mastcam to monitor the movement of fines on the rover deck and take a systematic clast survey, and ChemCam will take another AEGIS observation.
By Lauren Edgar
