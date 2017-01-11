Sol 1577: Another touch and go

11 January 2017
Curiosity drove almost 30 meters on Sol
1576, stopping in a location with a nice exposure of bedrock
in the arm workspace. MAHLI
‘s optics look clean, so we planned a full suite of MAHLI
images and a short APXS
integration on a bedrock target named “Mansell Mountain.” Fitting the remote sensing observations we wanted, along with the contact science and a ~46-meter drive, into the Sol
1577 plan was a challenge. But the tactical team did a great job, working together to put together an excellent plan. After the contact science is completed, ChemCam
and Right Mastcam
will observe an odd cobble called “Ames Knob” and a bedrock target dubbed “Day Mountain.” Left Mastcam
will acquire a 2-image mosaic of the bedrock slab in front of the rover, and Right Mastcam
will take an image of the Sol
1576 AEGIS target and a 4×1 mosaic of a layered exposure named “Appleton Ridge.” After the drive and the post-drive imaging needed to plan Sol
1578 activities, Navcam
will acquire a panorama and search for dust devils and clouds. It’s been a busy day for me as SOWG
Chair!
By Ken Herkenhoff
Dates of planned rover activities described in these reports are subject to change due to a variety of factors related to the Martian environment, communication relays and rover status.
Posted in:
Curiosity, Field Work