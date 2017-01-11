11 January 2017

Sol 1577: Another touch and go

Posted by Ryan

Curiosity drove almost 30 meters on Sol 1576, stopping in a location with a nice exposure of bedrock in the arm workspace. MAHLI‘s optics look clean, so we planned a full suite of MAHLI images and a short APXS integration on a bedrock target named “Mansell Mountain.”  Fitting the remote sensing observations we wanted, along with the contact science and a ~46-meter drive, into the Sol 1577 plan was a challenge.  But the tactical team did a great job, working together to put together an excellent plan.  After the contact science is completed, ChemCam and Right Mastcam will observe an odd cobble called “Ames Knob” and a bedrock target dubbed “Day Mountain.”  Left Mastcam will acquire a 2-image mosaic of the bedrock slab in front of the rover, and Right Mastcam will take an image of the Sol 1576 AEGIS target and a 4×1 mosaic of a layered exposure named “Appleton Ridge.” After the drive and the post-drive imaging needed to plan Sol 1578 activities, Navcam will acquire a panorama and search for dust devils and clouds.  It’s been a busy day for me as SOWG Chair!

By Ken Herkenhoff

Dates of planned rover activities described in these reports are subject to change due to a variety of factors related to the Martian environment, communication relays and rover status.


