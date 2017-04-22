March for Science: Wellington, New Zealand

Today, my last day in New Zealand for this visit, I was honoured to be able to attend the Wellington March for Science. Its geographic position means that New Zealand has kicked off a global series of events – I think over 600 are planned. The Wellington March for Science was one of the three that happened this morning; Auckland follows this afternoon. The event was well-attended in glorious, fabulous sunshine – Wellington was at its very best. The crowd initially assembled at the Civic Square:

.

Before marching over to the National Museum at Te Papa:

.

And then five short speeches, all good natured and well received:

.

There were some brilliant placards:

.

Of course different people were there for different reasons 😉

.

But thank you to everyone who was there for a happy, well-organised, positive and uplifting day. I wish everyone who is marching today my best wishes. This is so very important.