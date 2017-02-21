How Do Climate Models Work? Answer Here.

Keith Dixon is one of my go-to people when I have a question about climate modelling, so when Climate Central said they were going to host a webinar with Keith, I begged them to record it. They did! Now, this was done for meteorologists, so a bit of a geek alert here, but I think you will find it fascinating, even if you have no atmospheric science background. So, watch it and you will see that Keith is really good at explaining things in basic terms!



