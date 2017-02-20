The Fake Science News In Nearly Every Newspaper Today

There’s been a lot of talk about fake news recently, and there are definitely some media outlets that seem to be major purveyors of it. The Daily Mail in London is a good example. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a story about science that they got right. Not one.

Now, I love the Washington Post, so don’t get me wrong here, but I found a glaring chunk of outrageously false news in their style section today:

The Post has some of the best writing anywhere and their investigative journalists are superb. Don’t believe me? Ask Richard Nixon. But really! This is the 21st century, and Astrology is so 11th century, so how about it Post, don’t you think it’s about time to drop it?

Oh, and don’t even think about using the “it’s entertainment!” excuse. I know times are tough in companies where ink is bought by the barrel, but how about a little “profile in courage” here. To quote British scientist Brian Cox on the BBC,”Astrology is a load of rubbish.” When thousands of astrologers inundated the BBC with complaints, he decided to clarify his position with the following statement, “I apologize to the astrology community for not making myself clear. I should have said that this new age drivel is undermining the very fabric of our civilization.”



Your newsroom is full of very well educated people, so you probably already knew that.