New GOES-16 Weather Satellite Sees Monday’s Low Pressure Bomb

I wrote yesterday about the storm that exploded off the coast of the Mid-Atlantic on Monday, and now you can see it develop from GOES-16. This animation was released today of the storm exploding as it moved out to sea. This explosive cyclogenesis produced hurricane force winds in the Atlantic, and winds over 50 mph on the coast from Maryland to Boston. This view is one of the three water vapour IR channels on GOES-16 (Launched as GOES-R).

