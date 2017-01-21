Science 1: Wishful thinking: Nil

Spotted on Social Media (h/t to Assoc. Professor of Meteorology Victor Gensisi at College of Dupage, IL).

I noticed this part “nor do the data indicate that the dominant force behind climate change is human-induced greenhouse gases”.

WRONG. Undeniably wrong.

Instead of wishful thinking from a rightwing think tank, how about some real data from scientific experts. People who can back up their writing with data and physics.

Science always wins in the end because it is based on data and testing of data; not wishful thinking, fear, or political opinion. China is putting up a new wind turbine at a rate of one per hour. Costa Rica is rapidly approaching total renewable electricity, and Western Europe is headed in that direction as fast as they can go. We can either create clean energy jobs here in America or stick our heads in the sand, while the rest of the world develops a clean energy economy.

It’s going to happen one way or another, the only question is whether we will be buying the technology or manufacturing it. The moment that energy from the wind and/or solar is cheaper than fossil fuels, everything changes, and we are pretty much there already.

You can make a pretty good argument that to not take the lead in this will put our national security in serious jeopardy.



