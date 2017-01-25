25 January 2017
Sols 1591-1592: Early Wheel Check-Up
Posted by Ryan
The Sol 1589-1590 plan for Curiosity went well, with a successful ~31 meter drive. ChemCam remains “sick” and some diagnostic activities are being planned for the weekend plan. We are approaching the Bagnold Dunes, so in order to save time and allow more room for science activities at the dunes, today’s plan does not include a drive. Instead, we will do a MAHLI check-up of the wheels. Before checking on the wheels, the Sol 1591 plan starts with APXS and MAHLI of the bedrock target “Munsungun,” followed by Mastcam of “Daniel Island” and “Chapman.” After the MAHLI images of the wheels, we will do a short “bump” drive to get in position for weekend science.
SAM will do an evolved gas experiment overnight, and then on Sol 1592 Navcam has a dust devil search and Mastcam has some multispectral images of Hematite Ridge. Mastcam also has a small stereo mosaic of “Maple Mountain”.
