15 January 2017
Sol 1578: Investigating sedimentary structures
Posted by Ryan
Curiosity had a successful drive of 45 m on Sol 1577. We’re continuing to characterize the Murray formation by investigating changes in composition and sedimentary structures as we ascend Mt. Sharp. Today’s plan provided another opportunity for touch and go contact science, starting with MAHLI imaging of the “Megunticook” outcrop. This outcrop shows some interesting textures, as seen in the above Navcam image. After MAHLI imaging of the outcrop, we’ll acquire ChemCam LIBS on the same target. Then Mastcam will be used to document the outcrop and look for changes in texture, as well as to provide some stereo data for structural measurements. After a ~35 m drive, Curiosity will take post-drive imaging for context and targeting. The plan also includes an overnight SAM experiment to investigate methane in the atmosphere.
By Lauren Edgar
Dates of planned rover activities described in these reports are subject to change due to a variety of factors related to the Martian environment, communication relays and rover status.