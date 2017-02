This is another sample from the structural geology collection of Carol Simpson and Declan De Paor.

For your Friday fold this week, I present to you a 3D model of a sample of kinked schist from Beavertail State Park, Rhode Island.

Connect with Callan:



About Callan Callan Bentley is an assistant professor of geology at Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale, Virginia. He is particularly interested in structural geology and the evolution of the Appalachian mountain belt. Callan draws cartoons and writes for EARTH magazine. He lives in the Fort Valley of Virginia. Callan Bentley is an assistant professor of geology at Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale, Virginia. He is particularly interested in structural geology and the evolution of the Appalachian mountain belt. Callan draws cartoons and writes for EARTH magazine. He lives in the Fort Valley of Virginia.

Ideas and opinions expressed on this site are those of the authors and commenters alone. They do not necessarily represent the views of the American Geophysical Union.

Categories Categories Select Category 360 panoramas (8) 3D (27) academia (2) adirondacks (4) africa (58) agu (5) alabama (1) alaska (2) alberta (67) amphibians (5) analogies (32) annelids (2) antarctica (4) appalachian plateaus (13) arachnids (14) archaeology (11) archean (55) arizona (8) art (58) arthropods (74) asia (17) astronomy (8) atmosphere (5) australia (2) award (4) basalt (53) basin and range (16) beach (7) belgium (1) BIF (9) biodiversity (5) biology (3) birds (24) blogs (41) blue ridge (90) books (102) boudinage (42) british columbia (25) building stone (19) california (77) cambrian (70) canada (134) caves (6) cenozoic (5) central america (1) chemistry (14) chile (3) china (1) cleavage (57) climate change (30) CO2 (11) coal (13) coastal geomorphology (8) coastal plain (15) colorado (12) colorado plateau (2) concretions (12) conferences (37) connecticut (1) contest (28) corals (9) cretaceous (42) culpeper basin (12) dc (33) delaware (2) deltas (6) denmark (1) devonian (65) dinosaurs (15) drones (1) dunes (3) earthquake (19) echinoderms (7) ecuador (5) egypt (1) energy resources (2) environmental (12) eocene (14) epidemiology (1) erosion (5) europe (31) euxinia (1) evaporites (2) evolution (17) experiments (1) faults (118) fire (1) fish (1) floods (7) folds (366) foliation (23) food (24) forams (6) fossils (91) Friday Fold (285) fungi (4) gear (7) geo2YC (3) GEODE (83) geoengineering (2) geologic time (8) geology (135) geomorphology (20) georgia (1) geothermal (1) germany (1) gigapan (171) glacial landforms (35) glaciers (28) gmu (12) gold (3) google earth (24) GPS (1) grand canyon (3) granite (66) graphs (9) graves (4) greece (13) greenland (2) greenstone belts (6) groundwater (2) gsa (41) gsw (7) guatemala (1) hawaii (2) himalayas (5) history (55) holocene (3) home (46) hurricane (2) ice (26) iceland (16) idaho (7) igneous (102) illinois (3) indigenous cultures (3) information design (2) insects (72) iowa (1) ireland (17) isotopes (3) italy (7) japan (7) joints (82) jurassic (18) karst (4) lakes (12) lichen (2) lidar (3) limestone (117) lineation (10) lola (16) m.a.g.i.c. (104) maine (5) mammals (22) mantle (2) maps (17) marble (10) mars (2) maryland (44) mass wasting (20) massachusetts (2) math (7) mesoproterozoic (44) mesozoic (17) metamorphism (110) meteorite impacts (4) meteorites (2) mexico (7) microbes (7) microscopy (13) minerals (62) minnesota (11) miocene (6) mississippian (carboniferous) (34) mollusks (18) mongolia (1) montana (71) moon (6) mountains (11) movies (5) museums (17) national parks (80) neoproterozoic (49) nevada (3) new hampshire (12) new mexico (17) new york (17) new zealand (2) north america (19) north carolina (12) north dakota (1) norway (2) nova (53) nova scotia (1) nunavut (1) nyc (13) ocean acidification (1) oceans (6) oil (5) oman (2) ontario (21) ophiolites (4) ordovician (41) oregon (2) pakistan (3) paleogene (11) paleomagnetism (4) paleoproterozoic (4) paleozoic (29) partial melting (9) pearson (2) pennsylvania (8) pennsylvanian (carboniferous) (26) permian (21) photosynth (1) piedmont (58) plankton (3) plants (34) plate tectonics (18) pleistocene (23) pliocene (1) plutons (6) podcasts (2) policies & politics (15) primary structures (184) proterozoic (81) pseudoscience (5) Q&A (3) quartz (43) quaternary (2) radio (2) rain (2) reefs (2) religion (21) reptiles (10) rhode island (2) rivers (40) rockies (48) running (1) russia (3) salt (6) sandstone (73) satellite imagery (10) science & society (37) scotland (43) seasons (10) sediment (227) SEM (3) sequestration (2) shale (61) shear zones (35) shetland islands (4) sierras (10) silurian (38) skepticism (8) snow (17) snowball earth (15) soil (3) south africa (60) south america (6) south dakota (2) spain (1) stratigraphy (16) stromatolites (25) structure (314) stylolites (19) sun (1) surveys (1) switzerland (1) tafoni (7) talks (4) teaching (55) tech (12) television (7) texas (56) tornado (1) trace fossils (45) transect trip (8) travel (101) triassic (18) tsunami (2) turkey (44) Uncategorized (3) unconformities (22) uniramia (1) united kingdom (41) urbanite (1) usgs (5) utah (6) valley and ridge (161) vermont (2) virginia (231) volcano (58) w&m (5) washington (state) (8) water (8) weathering (109) web resources (4) west virginia (93) wind (3) wine (3) wisconsin (1) words (21) wyoming (54) xenoliths (26) yellowstone (5) yukon (1)

Archives Archives Select Month February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 May 2011 April 2011 March 2011 February 2011 January 2011 December 2010 November 2010 October 2010 September 2010 August 2010 July 2010 June 2010 May 2010 April 2010 March 2010 February 2010