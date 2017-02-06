A Whole Lot of Honkin Going On!

While driving near Snow Hill, Maryland today, I came across a real spectacle; thousands of Snow Geese. Were they loud you ask? Let’s just say there was a whole lotta honking going on! I had my Canon 5D with me, so I jumped out and grabbed the pictures above/below. The Eastern Shore of Maryland and all of Delaware are an east coast birders paradise, so we’re used to seeing a wide variety of birds. The show this group put on today though was definitely memorable!