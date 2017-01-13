A Top Scientist Who Makes The Complex Simple

I could not make it this year, but the Glen Gerberg Weather Summit (that my friend Dave Jones at StormCenter Communications hosts each January) is one of the best science seminars I’ve ever attended. One of the speakers on Wednesday was Dr. Jim White, who I spent two weeks with (as his guest) on top of the Greenland Ice cap at NEEM. Jim is a GREAT science communicator, with an ability to take complex subjects and boil them down to the important facts; He looks at the forest rather than trees.

You can see his talk at the link below, and it is WELL worth watching, because Jim is NEVER boring. Go to 35 minutes into the video, after the daily weather briefing.

NOTE: This talk is about an hour long, and the end is the very best part. Turn off the TV, and spend the time, and you’ll be rewarded with a very accurate understanding of what we face, no politics, just the basic facts of what we know, and more importantly (perhaps most worryingly) what we still do not. I’d put this in one of the top three best talks about the Earth’s past and future climate I’ve seen. Teachers: Well worth time in your physics or Earth Science classroom.



