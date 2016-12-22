22 December 2016

The United States of Warming

Posted by Dan Satterfield

That’s what the folks at Climate Central called this animated GIF. Look how warm 2016 has been across the U.S.:

usstations2016
Globally there is no doubt that 2016 will become the new hottest year on record globally, and look at the animation from NASA of the Arctic sea ice vanishing before our eyes. The High Arctic is extremely warm today, and I’m seeing some model output showing temps. may approach an astonishing 50 degrees F above normal this week.

Today’s temperature anomalies from the Univ. of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer shows the incredible warmth across the High Arctic today.

gfs-025deg_nh-sat1_t2_anom

Look at the forecast surface temps. tomorrow near the Pole. This really is astonishing; no other word for it.

gfs_t2m_anomf_arctic_6

The NOAA GFS model forecasting temps of 45º above normal Thursday over the North Pole region.

..and globally:

15589791_10154321917266359_3719182545045352532_n

Courtesy Climate Central


