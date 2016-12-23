Searching For Life – Week Two Highlights – First Views

This is the latest in a series of dispatches from scientists and education officers aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor. Read more posts here, and track the Falkor’s progress here.

By Logan Mock-Bunting

Jaw-dropping views and excitement abound in Week Two’s highlight video. Never-before-seen geological and biological behaviours kept researchers and crew on full alert during Remotely Operated Vehicle SuBastian’s dives. Watch giant smokers and tiny “chimlets,” along with cannibalistic crabs and scavenger shrimps (and more!) come to life via the feeds from the ROV, more than 3,000m deep while researchers explain the new discoveries, their enthusiasm tangible and overflowing.

This post originally appeared on the Schmidt Ocean Institute blog.