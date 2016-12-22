A Look into Chimneys – Insights from the Hydrothermal Hunt

This is the latest in a series of dispatches from scientists and education officers aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor. Read more posts here, and track the Falkor’s progress here.

By Logan Mock-Bunting

Some of the most striking features we are seeing on ROV SuBastian’s dives are the unique hydrothermal vent chimneys. Heidi Berkenbosch, PhD Candidate, is working jointly with GNS Science and the University of Tasmania. Although she has been studying vent structures for nearly eight years, she says she has never observed anything like the types of form and structure we have been able to see on this cruise. The video below shows some amazing examples while discussing the causes, composition, and features of these rare and beautiful formations.

This post originally appeared on the Schmidt Ocean Institute blog.