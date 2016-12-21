The hard ideas (science) of big fast waves (tsunamis) explained simply

By Miles Traer

Inspired by the up-goer five comic from XKCD where I try to explain tsunami science using only the 1,000 most commonly used words in the English language and the AGU Fall Meeting 2016 session NH51D: Interdisciplinary Tsunami Science.

Stanford University postdoc Miles Traer, once again, was cartooning from the AGU Fall Meeting in San Francisco. Follow him on Twitter @Geo_Miles