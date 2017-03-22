Did you miss last week’s webinar? Recording of “Understanding Your Brand: A Recruiter’s Perspective” is now available!

If you weren’t able to join us last week for “Understanding Your Brand: A Recruiter’s Perspective,” you can still watch the presentation. During the presentation, Frank DeSafey and Erica Crumley of Sequence Staffing shared advice on how to sharpen up your job search. Learn more about how to best present yourself to potential employers from the recruiter’s side of things.

The recording is free and open to all after a brief registration form is filled out. You can access the recording after filling out a brief registration form.

More from AGU Webinars

If you are interested in more webinars from AGU, Sharing Science will present “Sharing Your Science with the Media,” on Thursday, 23 March, 2 PM ET. The presentation will provide you with information about working with the media including how to prepare for a newspaper, TV or radio interview, what to do when a reporter calls, and how to establish successful long-term relationships with journalists.