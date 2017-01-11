Recapping the APECS-AGU Cryosphere Career Panel: Applying for the Next Step

At the American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting last month, the Association of Polar Early Career Scientists (APECS) and AGU continued the tradition of cosponsoring the Cryosphere Careers Panel. The panel, which included a mix of both academic and non-academic scientists, was comprised of Dr. Åsa Rennermalm, Dr. Bob Rich, Dr. Twila Moon, and Dr. Sophie Nowicki.

Organizations like APECS are a great way for you to get involved with your science and make connections with your peers. If you weren’t able to make it to the panel during Fall Meeting, Mia Bennett has an excellent summary of the event on the US APECS website. From the US APECS site, you can find more information about the happenings of US APECS and its parent organization APECS.

Keep an eye on On the Job this month as we’ll have a feature on another networking community for early career researchers that presented at the Fall Meeting Career Center, the Young Earth Systems Scientists (YESS).

Nathaniel Janick is the Career Services Coordinator at the American Geophysical Union.