18 August 2017
Friday folds: the Roman Forum
Posted by Callan Bentley
When in Rome, do Friday folds as the Romans do?
Here are some images from my brief, sweltering visit to the Roman Forum(s) this past summer. The whole region is a jumblepile of ancient ruins in a thousand styles. Almost nothing is labeled. It looks like this:
This particular building held up a bit better, and its lovely columns sported some folded marbles:
Close-up shots to show the folding internal to these blocks of carved stone:
These ruins are ancient, but the folds? Even more so!
Folds are where you find them, I guess. Happy Friday!