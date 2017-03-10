Friday fold: Sheba Mine sample

When touring the geology of the Barberton Greenstone Belt last August, our group visited the Sheba Mine, a gold mine high in the hills. Their geologist kindly showed us around and allowed us to visit his history-laden office. I have no idea where this sample originated, but it was the only fold I saw in the place, nestled between sepia-toned photographs and old lanterns and rusty picks.

I wonder what the layers would have done if there was more to the sample at the bottom edge. Given the way they inflect inward on each limb, it’s a curious shape for a fold.

Happy Friday!