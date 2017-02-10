Friday fold: the Grand Canyon

Steve Mirsky, an editor at Scientific American (he does their “60 Second Science” podcast), loans us some photographs today for the Friday fold.

Steve took these images in the Grand Canyon, Arizona, on a trip that the National Center for Science Education runs every summer:

Based on where he took them, I think these in the Tapeats Sandstone, base of the Paleozoic sequence that makes up most of the Canyon’s celebrated walls. I wouldn’t expect much folding in that unit, but Garry Hayes has documented some, and it appears to be of a similar character. If anyone knows differently, then please let me know.

Thanks for sharing your fold photos, Steve. Happy Friday, everyone!