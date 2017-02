Do you remember the blog post four years ago about documenting the doomed outcrops at Scientists’ Cliffs, Maryland?

It was the site of gorgeous Miocene fossil exposures in the Calvert Formation.

Here’s what the site looks like now:

Photo by Peter Vogt

That ugly thing at the base of the cliff is a gabion, protecting the houses on the clifftop and making fossil access impossible. I’m glad we got there before it was “protected”…