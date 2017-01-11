More Messengers from the Mantle

Since I showed off the 3D kimberlite intrusion breccias yesterday, I feel as if I owe you some other photos from that lovely exhibit at the IGC.

I apologize for the poor quality of these photos – the gorgeous samples were behind glass and brightly lit, which made photography difficult. But the rocks are sooooooooo pretty, I think you’ll enjoy viewing them just the same.

Let’s start with a gargantuan kimberlitic lapillus:

Got your attention? Good, then you’re ready for a look at what happens when stromatolites and kimberlites meet:

Let’s sample some garnet next:

This beautiful lineated sample comes with an accompanying “mega thin section”…

…How cool is that?

Here’s another matched set of slabbed & polished sample and huge “thin section”:

…And one more of these enormous (10 cm+) “thin sections”:

It was such a treat to have such a gorgeous display of gorgeous, fascinating rocks available at the Congress – a perfect way to spend a quiet half hour between talks…