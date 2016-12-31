31 December 2016

2016 Yard List

bbird Eastern bluebird (and its lunch, a camel cricket)

img_6693 Purple finch (male)

At New Year’s, I post my “yard list” here. It’s a list of all the bird species observed in my yard in Fort Valley, Virginia, over the course of the previous calendar year. I have been posting this list every year since I moved here:

13232885_10207525028018400_7222670680316956158_n Yellow-billed cuckoo (window-killed, unfortunately)

13934899_10208151130390568_9203538440233453900_n Ruby-throated hummingbird (female)

img_6711 Tufted titmouse

13938545_10208151130350567_6031815009647458426_n Goldfinch (male, summer plumage)

img_6745 Goldfinch (male, winter plumage)

img_6764 Downy woodpecker (male)

This year, I regret to report that my numbers have fallen off this increasing trend of the first four years, with only 59 total species observed.

Here’s the list, presented in chronological order of first appearance in the year:

  1. White-breasted nuthatch
  2. Red-bellied woodpecker
  3. Goldfinch
  4. Carolina chickadee
  5. Downy woodpecker
  6. Tufted titmouse
  7. Mourning dove
  8. Dark-eyed junco
  9. Ruby-crowned kinglet
  10. American robin
  11. Brown creeper
  12. Carolina wren
  13. Hairy woodpecker
  14. Pine siskin
  15. Northern cardinal
  16. American crow
  17. Pileated woodpecker
  18. Turkey vulture
  19. Barred owl
  20. Purple finch
  21. Red-shouldered hawk
  22. Northern flicker
  23. Blue jay
  24. Red-tailed hawk
  25. Eastern phoebe
  26. Brown-headed cowbird
  27. Eastern bluebird
  28. Turkey
  29. Pine warbler
  30. Whippoorwill
  31. Canada goose
  32. Chipping sparrow
  33. Black vulture
  34. Eastern towhee
  35. Blue-gray gnatcatcher
  36. Broad-winged hawk
  37. Raven
  38. Ruby-throated hummingbird
  39. Blue-headed vireo
  40. Rose-breasted grosbeak
  41. Hermit thrush
  42. Indigo bunting
  43. Ovenbird
  44. Scarlet tanager
  45. Red-eyed vireo
  46. Yellow-rumped warbler
  47. Eastern wood-peewee
  48. House finch
  49. Yellow-billed cuckoo
  50. Cedar waxwing
  51. Bald eagle
  52. Great crested flycatcher
  53. Great blue heron
  54. Chimney swift
  55. Orchard oriole
  56. Black-throated green warbler
  57. Yellow-bellied sapsucker
  58. Golden-crowned kinglet
  59. Sharp-shinned hawk

All told, it’s not too shabby. But: better luck next year!

img_6802Carolina chickadee

13123057_10207369849139025_4719775361744210888_o Rose-breasted grosbeak (male)

img_6752 Brown creeper

13221149_10207472115695625_7272850266439191970_oSwainson’s hawk (this one’s from Idaho, not Virginia)


