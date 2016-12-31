2016 Yard List

Eastern bluebird (and its lunch, a camel cricket)

Purple finch (male)

At New Year’s, I post my “yard list” here. It’s a list of all the bird species observed in my yard in Fort Valley, Virginia, over the course of the previous calendar year. I have been posting this list every year since I moved here:

Yellow-billed cuckoo (window-killed, unfortunately)

Ruby-throated hummingbird (female)

Tufted titmouse

Goldfinch (male, summer plumage)

Goldfinch (male, winter plumage)

Downy woodpecker (male)

This year, I regret to report that my numbers have fallen off this increasing trend of the first four years, with only 59 total species observed.

Here’s the list, presented in chronological order of first appearance in the year:

White-breasted nuthatch Red-bellied woodpecker Goldfinch Carolina chickadee Downy woodpecker Tufted titmouse Mourning dove Dark-eyed junco Ruby-crowned kinglet American robin Brown creeper Carolina wren Hairy woodpecker Pine siskin Northern cardinal American crow Pileated woodpecker Turkey vulture Barred owl Purple finch Red-shouldered hawk Northern flicker Blue jay Red-tailed hawk Eastern phoebe Brown-headed cowbird Eastern bluebird Turkey Pine warbler Whippoorwill Canada goose Chipping sparrow Black vulture Eastern towhee Blue-gray gnatcatcher Broad-winged hawk Raven Ruby-throated hummingbird Blue-headed vireo Rose-breasted grosbeak Hermit thrush Indigo bunting Ovenbird Scarlet tanager Red-eyed vireo Yellow-rumped warbler Eastern wood-peewee House finch Yellow-billed cuckoo Cedar waxwing Bald eagle Great crested flycatcher Great blue heron Chimney swift Orchard oriole Black-throated green warbler Yellow-bellied sapsucker Golden-crowned kinglet Sharp-shinned hawk

All told, it’s not too shabby. But: better luck next year!

Carolina chickadee

Rose-breasted grosbeak (male)

Brown creeper

Swainson’s hawk (this one’s from Idaho, not Virginia)