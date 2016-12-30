Friday fold: one from the archive

As noted previously, my colleague Declan De Paor recently retired from Old Dominion University, and I was lucky enough to inherit some of his rock samples. I’ve been making super-high resolution images of the samples ever since. Here’s a particularly striking fold, weathered out differentially. Enjoy exploring it – and have a happy final Friday of 2016!

Link 2.04 Gpx GIGAmacro by Callan Bentley

(If the embedded GigaPan doesn’t work for you because it’s Flash-based, click on the still image above to go to the non-Flash-based GigaPan page for this image.)