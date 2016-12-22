Dikes at Bunnahabhain

Yesterday I blogged the stromatolites to be seen in northeastern Islay, south along the shore from the distillery at Bunnahabhain.

The sharp-eyed among you may have noticed that in this GigaPan, there’s more going on than merely Neoproterozoic carbonates:

Link 1.46 Gpx GigaPan by Callan Bentley

There’s also a prominent dolerite dike, weathering out recessively. A photo, centered on the GigaPanned dike:

This is but one of several to be seen along this lovely stretch of shore. Check out this lovely example:

…Swiveling around, and looking along strike of this same greenish dike:

One more:

According to Webster, et al.’s 2015 A Guide to the Geology of Islay, the Bunnahabhain dikes may be related to lavas seen elsewhere on Islay, at Glas Eilean. if so, they are Pemian in age, about 285 Ma.