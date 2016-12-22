22 December 2016

Dikes at Bunnahabhain

Posted by Callan

Yesterday I blogged the stromatolites to be seen in northeastern Islay, south along the shore from the distillery at Bunnahabhain.

The sharp-eyed among you may have noticed that in this GigaPan, there’s more going on than merely Neoproterozoic carbonates:
Link 1.46 Gpx GigaPan by Callan Bentley

There’s also a prominent dolerite dike, weathering out recessively. A photo, centered on the GigaPanned dike:

dike_bunnahabin

This is but one of several to be seen along this lovely stretch of shore. Check out this lovely example:

img_3729

…Swiveling around, and looking along strike of this same greenish dike:

img_3730

One more:

img_4271

According to Webster, et al.’s 2015 A Guide to the Geology of Islay, the Bunnahabhain dikes may be related to lavas seen elsewhere on Islay, at Glas Eilean. if so, they are Pemian in age, about 285 Ma.


Posted in: igneous, permian, scotland, united kingdom No Comments/Trackbacks »