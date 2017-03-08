Sols 1632-1633: Contact science on "Spring Point"

8 March 2017
The Curiosity rover drove a little over 40 meters on Sol
1630, to a place with bedrock blocks surrounded by dark sand. There’s a bright block with parallel linear features in the arm workspace
, so the tactical team decided to plan contact science on those features. This made for an exciting day for me as MAHLI
/MARDI
uplink lead! The MAHLI
image through the closed dust cover that was planned for Sol
1630 was successfully acquired, so we’re planning to acquire a similar image of the APXS
target “Spring Point” on Sol
1632. MAHLI
diagnostic images of its calibration target and more drill diagnostic tests are also planned for Sol
1632, along with ChemCam
and Right Mastcam
observations of Spring Point and a nearby target named “Nine Lake.” Right Mastcam
will also take an image of a laminated rock dubbed “Grand Pitch” before the rover drives away. On Sol
1633, Navcam
will search for dust devils and ChemCam
will again use AEGIS to autonomously select and observe a target in the rover’s new location. Finally, MARDI
will take another image during twilight. If all goes well, we’ll be able to return to normal MAHLI
operations this weekend!
by Ken Herkenhoff
Dates of planned rover activities described in these reports are subject to change due to a variety of factors related to the Martian environment, communication relays and rover status.
