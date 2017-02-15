Sol 1611: Patch Mountain

Ryan Anderson is a Research Geologist at the U.S. Geological Survey Astrogeology Science Center. Ryan has a background in Physics and Astronomy and received his PhD in Planetary Science from Cornell University. His research helped lead to the selection of the Gale crater landing site for the Curiosity rover, and he is on the science team for the ChemCam instrument on Curiosity. Ryan is involved in Curiosity operations as ChemCam science payload downlink lead ( sPDL ) and science payload uplink lead ( sPUL ), as well as keeper of the plan ( KOP ) for the Geology and Mineralogy theme group. Ryan is also a member of the science team for the SuperCam instrument on the upcoming 2020 rover. Ryan is interested in deciphering the history of Mars through quantitative geomorphology and spectroscopy. He also is very interested in using computers to help scientists do better science through machine learning and other techniques.



Lauren Edgar is a Research Geologist at the USGS Astrogeology Science Center. She earned her bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College and a Ph.D. in Geology from the California Institute of Technology. Prior to the USGS , she was a postdoctoral fellow in the School of Earth and Space Exploration at ASU. Lauren is an active member of the Mars Science Laboratory ( MSL ) and Mars Exploration Rover ( MER ) science teams, serving as a Geology and Mineralogy Theme Lead on MSL , and as a Payload Uplink Lead for the Microscopic Imager and Engineering Cameras on MER . Her research aims to understand martian surface processes through the use of rover and orbital observations and terrestrial field analogs. She uses sedimentology, stratigraphy, and geomorphology to infer past processes involving water, wind, ice, and volcanic activity, and to identify potentially habitable environments on Mars.