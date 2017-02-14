Sol 1610: Finishing up at Ireson Hill

Curiosity’s activities planned for Sol
1609 went well, and MAHLI
focus data indicate that high-resolution images of Perry were successfully acquired. So we’re ready to drive away from Ireson Hill after some more remote sensing of the rocks in front of the rover. The Sol
1610 plan starts with some more drill diagnostic tests, then the arm will be moved out of the way for remote sensing. ChemCam
and Right Mastcam
will observe a bedrock exposure named “Fogelin” that shows subtle color variations
, and Mastcam
will acquire multispectral sets of images of yesterday’s contact science targets Perry and Spurwink. As more Sol
1609 data were returned during planning this morning, the Mastcam
team noticed that the Right Mastcam
image of Edmunds was blocked by the arm, so this activity will be repeated on Sol
1610 with the arm out of the way. Mastcam
will also measure dust in the atmosphere before the drive and standard post-drive imaging. Later in the afternoon, Navcam
will search for dust devils and clouds, and ChemCam
will acquire some calibration data. REMS
will take a break from the usual environmental monitoring to update their flight software.
by Ken Herkenhoff
Dates of planned rover activities described in these reports are subject to change due to a variety of factors related to the Martian environment, communication relays and rover status.