Sol 1585: Examining "Jewell"

20 January 2017
After a 31-meter drive on Sol
1584, Curiosity is in position for contact science on a block of bedrock
in front of the rover. So, as MAHLI
/MARDI
uplink lead today I focused on planning a full suite of MAHLI
images of a target named “Jewell” that appears to expose sedimentary structures. The Sol
1585 plan also includes ChemCam
and Right Mastcam
observations of Jewell, a single Right Mastcam
image of another bedrock exposure dubbed “Bernard Mountain,” and a Navcam
dust devil survey. The rover will then drive again and acquire images in the new location. Later in the afternoon, Mastcam
will measure the amount of dust in the atmosphere and Navcam
will search again for dust devils. After the usual MARDI
twilight image is taken, ChemCam
will perform some calibration activities at various temperatures.
By Ken Herkenhoff
Dates of planned rover activities described in these reports are subject to change due to a variety of factors related to the Martian environment, communication relays and rover status.
Curiosity, Field Work