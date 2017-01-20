20 January 2017

Sol 1585: Examining "Jewell"

After a 31-meter drive on Sol 1584, Curiosity is in position for contact science on a block of bedrock in front of the rover. So, as MAHLI/MARDI uplink lead today I focused on planning a full suite of MAHLI images of a target named “Jewell” that appears to expose sedimentary structures.  The Sol 1585 plan also includes ChemCam and Right Mastcam observations of Jewell, a single Right Mastcam image of another bedrock exposure dubbed “Bernard Mountain,” and a Navcam dust devil survey.  The rover will then drive again and acquire images in the new location.  Later in the afternoon, Mastcam will measure the amount of dust in the atmosphere and Navcam will search again for dust devils. After the usual MARDI twilight image is taken, ChemCam will perform some calibration activities at various temperatures.

Dates of planned rover activities described in these reports are subject to change due to a variety of factors related to the Martian environment, communication relays and rover status.


