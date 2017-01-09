Sol 1575: Investigating Dorr Mountain

9 January 2017
After a 25-meter drive on Sol
1574, Curiosity again has bedrock exposed
in her arm workspace. To balance desires to sample the composition of the rocks along the traverse and to make good progress toward the south, contact science and another drive are both planned for Sol
1575. First, MAHLI
will acquire a full suite of images of a knobbly bedrock target named “Dorr Mountain.” Then the arm will be stowed to allow ChemCam
to observe the same target and for the Right Mastcam
to acquire a 5×2 mosaic of the Dorr Mountain area. Navcam
will search for dust devils before the drive begins. After the drive, the arm will be unstowed to allow Navcam
stereo imaging of the arm workspace, in anticipation of another “touch and go” plan tomorrow
.
By Ken Herkenhoff
Dates of planned rover activities described in these reports are subject to change due to a variety of factors related to the Martian environment, communication relays and rover status.
