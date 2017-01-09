9 January 2017

Sol 1575: Investigating Dorr Mountain

Posted by Ryan

After a 25-meter drive on Sol 1574, Curiosity again has bedrock exposed in her arm workspace. To balance desires to sample the composition of the rocks along the traverse and to make good progress toward the south, contact science and another drive are both planned for Sol 1575.  First, MAHLI will acquire a full suite of images of a knobbly bedrock target named “Dorr Mountain.”  Then the arm will be stowed to allow ChemCam to observe the same target and for the Right Mastcam to acquire a 5×2 mosaic of the Dorr Mountain area.  Navcam will search for dust devils before the drive begins.  After the drive, the arm will be unstowed to allow Navcam stereo imaging of the arm workspace, in anticipation of another “touch and go” plan tomorrow.

By Ken Herkenhoff

Dates of planned rover activities described in these reports are subject to change due to a variety of factors related to the Martian environment, communication relays and rover status.


Posted in: Curiosity, Field Work No Comments/Trackbacks »