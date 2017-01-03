3 January 2017
Sol 1569: Back to daily planning
Posted by Ryan
The MSL operations team is back at work after the holiday break, planning Sol 1569. The activities planned for the holidays executed well, so we are proceeding with the investigation of the ridge/fracture patterns at Old Soaker.
First, ChemCam and Mastcam will observe the ridges at “Beech Mountain” and Navcam will search for clouds. Then MAHLI will take close-up images of a grey patch named “Eagle Lake” and a full suite of images of Beech Mountain. MAHLI will also acquire images from 25 cm and 5 cm of an area without ridge patterns dubbed “Hodgdon Pond” and another interesting feature called “Huguenot Head,” as well as a single oblique image of “Squeaker Cove” from 15 cm. The APXS will be placed on Beech Mountain for a short integration, then on Eagle Lake for an overnight integration. Lots of good contact science to start the new year!
Dates of planned rover activities described in these reports are subject to change due to a variety of factors related to the Martian environment, communication relays and rover status.