(Geo)science matters: Landslide monitoring in California

Right now it’s incredibly important for scientists to hammer home why science is essential, important and needs to be practiced rigorously, transparently and without censorship. It’s clear that we can no longer limit ourselves to broader impact statements in our next grant applications. I thought I’d do my part by starting a new blog series and highlighting United States geoscientists and their work in action, applying what we train so long and work so hard to learn to making people’s lives safer, better and more prosperous.

My first feature is going to be this recent news report in which one of my fellow postdocs, Corina Cerovski-Darriou of the USGS Landslide Hazards Program in Menlo Park, gets to show off one of the sensors her research group uses to detect when a landslide might be about to happen:

Given the recent severe storms that have struck the Bay Area, and the numerous instances of landslides (some of which have destroyed roads and cut off access to remote areas), having these kinds of monitoring programs in place is essential for protecting Bay Area people and their property.