Further movement of the Eaglepointe landslide in Utah

Over the last few days further movement has been recorded on the Eaglepointe landslide in North Salt Lake, Utah. This is the second period of reactivation this year. KSL notes the following:

North Salt Lake city leaders and homeowners are once again concerned a landslide after a portion of a hillside shifted late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. “You see it. You see the slough, you see the fall off, and it’s just scary,” North Salt Lake resident Terry Rasch said. He lives a few houses up and couldn’t believe it when he woke up Tuesday and saw his neighbor shoveling mud, and then he noticed why. A large chuck of land slid down a few feet, closer and closer to his neighbor’s home. City workers put hay bales and sandbags into place to try to keep any more movement and mud from flowing into the house below. This is the same area where a home at 739 Parkway Drive was destroyed in a substantial slide on Aug. 5, 2014.

This is the landslide about which I posted about back in 2014. KSL also has a nice gallery of images of the landslide, including this one:

Google Earth has a nice sequence of images showing the development of this landslide in recent years. This is an image from 2013:-

2015:

And 2016:

There is also a good repository of reports into the site, including assessments of the location prior to the first failure, on a webpage hosted by the City of North Salt Lake. It appears from the news reports that further movement is expected at this site in response to precipitation events.