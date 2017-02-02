Demi Lovato reportedly has her house red tagged after a landslide in Hollywood

Demi Lovato has her house red tagged after a landslide in Hollywood

Demi Lovato is, according to Wikipedia, an American singer, song writer and actress. She has recently spent $8.3 million on a rather beautiful house in the Laurel Canyon area of Hollywood Hills:-

.

It is without doubt a beautiful property, although I am slightly surprised at house close it seems to have been built to a steep slope. On Monday night, in a rainstorm, that slope appears to have suffered a landslide that sent debris into the backyard of a house alongside that of Demi Lovato. The LA Times has a photograph of the event:-

.

This is not a large or serious landslide by any means, but it undoubtedly raises questions about that slope. The slope is being assessed by Building and Safety Assessors, meanwhile a number of houses have been red tagged whilst their safety is assessed. The image above includes the house of Demi Lovato; it is clear from this view that a part of the house is very close to the slope, although I would stress that it is not possible to ascertain from this whether there is any danger.

This appears to be the site of the landslide as shown on Google Earth:-

.

It is interesting to note the very extensive engineering works going on nearby, presumably to protect the slope against failure (in this case the slope appears to have been cut to create a road bench). Interestingly, this appears to be the second landslide in the last month in Laurel Canyon. At the previous one, the affected property is apparently now on sale for $200,000.