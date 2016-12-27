The Safeland project reports

Safeland was an EU funded project that ran from 2010 to 2012 that sought to develop quantitative risk assessment and management tools and strategies for landslides across Europe at a range of scales. Coordinated by the NGI in Norway and including a glittering cast of landslide research organisations from across Europe, it was a highly successful collaborative programme. I do not think there has been a project like it before or after. Whilst the project is now complete, the research continues to have a significant impact.

One of the legacies of Safeland is a set of project reports that are singularly impressive documents for the most-part. Sadly, for some time these were not available online as the original Safeland project site was hacked. I am delighted to say though that a new portal has been established, and all of these reports are available for download once more.

This is the full set of reports with embedded links to the PDF document:

Work Area 1:

Improving knowledge on landslide hazard (triggering and run-out models)

Deliverable 1.1: Landslide triggering mechanisms in Europe – Overview and State of the Art

Deliverable 1.2: Geomechanical modelling of slope deformation and failure processes driven by climatic factors: shallow landslides, deep landslides and debris flows

Deliverable 1.3: Analysis of the results of laboratory experiments and of monitoring in test sites for assessment of the slope response to precipitation and alidation of prediction models

Deliverable 1.4: Guidelines for use of numerical codes for prediction of climate-induced landslides

Deliverable 1.5: Statistical and empirical models for prediction of precipitation-induced landslides

Deliverable 1.6: Analysis of landslides triggered by anthropogenic factors in Europe

Deliverable 1.7: Landslide runout: Review of analytical/empirical models for subaerial slides, submarine slides and snow avalanche. Numerical modelling. Software tools, material models, validation and enchmarking for selected case studies

Deliverable 1.8: Guidelines: recommended models of landslide triggering processes and run-out to be used in QRA

Deliverable 1.9: Recommendations for run out models for use in landslide hazard and risk mapping

Work Area 2:

Quantitative risk assessment (QRA)

Deliverable 2.1: Overview of landslide hazard and risk assessment practices

Deliverable 2.2a: Examples of international practice in landslide hazard and risk mapping. Assessing the state of art of landslide hazard and risk assessment in the P.R. of China

Deliverable 2.2b: Harmonisation and development of procedures for quantifying landslide hazard

Deliverable 2.3: Overview of European landslide databases and recommendations for interoperability and harmonisation of landslide databases

Deliverable 2.4: Guidelines for landslide susceptibility, hazard and risk assessment and zoning

Deliverable 2.5: Physical vulnerability of elements at risk to landslides: Methodology for evaluation, fragility curves and damage states for buildings and lifelines

Deliverable 2.6: Methodology for evaluation of the socio-economic impact of landslides (socio-economic vulnerability)

Deliverable 2.7a: Case studies of environmental and societal impact of landslides – Part A: Rev. Case studies for environmental (physical) vulnerability

Deliverable 2.7b: Case studies of environmental and societal impact of landslides – Part B: Case studies for socio-economic vulnerability

Deliverable 2.8: Recommended Procedures for Validating Landslide Hazard and Risk Models and Maps

Deliverable 2.9: Toolbox for landslide quantitative risks assessment

Deliverable 2.10: Identification of landslide hazard and risk “hotspots” in Europe

Deliverable 2.11: QRA case studies at selected “hotspots”. Synthesis of critical issues

Work Area 3:

Quantying global change scenarios (climatic and anthropogenic) and their impact on landslide hazard and risk in the future

Deliverable 3.1: Overview on and post-processing of available climate change simulations for Europe on a spatial scale of 25km with a special focus on meteorological extreme events

Deliverable 3.2: REMO climate change simulations with 10km horizontal resolution for case study sites in Southern Italy, the Alps, Southern Norway, and Romania

Deliverable 3.3: Analysis of selected extreme precipitation events with the COSMO-CLM model on a spatial scale of 2.8 km

Deliverable 3.4: Report on projected changes in meteorological extreme events in Europe with a focus on Southern Italy, the Alps, Southern Norway, and Romania: Synthesis of results

Deliverable 3.5: Overview and interpretation of available data and information on human activity and demographic evolution

Deliverable 3.6: Database of human activity factors affecting the local landslide risk at selected sites (including maps of controlling factors and changes in these factors; land cover, demographic and economic scenarios; trajectory of key indicator of changes)

Deliverable 3.7: Expected changes in climate-driven landslide activity (magnitude, frequency) in Europe in the next 100 years

Deliverable 3.8: Changing pattern in climate-driven landslide hazard at selected sites in Europe (focus on Southern Italy, the Alps and Southern Norway) in the next 50 years

Deliverable 3.9: Methodology for predicting the changes in the landslide risk during the next 50 years at selected sites in Europe. Changing pattern of landslide risk in hotspot and evolution trends in Europe according to global change scenarios.

Work Area 4:

Development of monitoring technology, especially early warning systems and remote sensing techniques, and applications

Deliverable 4.1: Review of Techniques for Landslide Detection, Fast Characterization, Rapid Mapping and Long-Term Monitoring

Deliverable 4.2: Short-term weather forecasting for shallow landslide prediction – Methodology, evaluation of technologies and validation at selected test sites

Deliverable 4.3: Creation and updating of landslide inventory maps, landslide deformation maps and hazard maps as input for QRA using remote-sensing technology

Deliverable 4.4: Guidelines for the selection of appropriate remote sensing technologies for monitoring different types of landslides

Deliverable 4.5: Evaluation report on innovative monitoring and remote sensing methods and future technology

Deliverable 4.6: Report on evaluation of mass movement indicators

Deliverable 4.7: Report on the development of software for early warning based on real-time data

Deliverable 4.8: Guidelines for landslide monitoring and early warning systems in Europe – Design and required technology

Work Area 5:

Risk management, including toolbox or appropriate hazard and risk mitigation measures and stakeholder process for risk management

Deliverable 5.1: Compendium of tested and innovative structural, non-structural and risk-transfer mitigation measures for different landslide types

Deliverable 5.2: Toolbox of landslide mitigation measures

Deliverable 5.3: Quantitative risk-cost-benefit analysis of selected mitigation options for two case studies

Deliverable 5.4: Quantification of uncertainties in the risk assessment and management process

Deliverable 5.5: Five scoping studies of the policy issues, political culture and stakeholder views in the selected case study sites – description of methodology and comparative synthesis report

Deliverable 5.6: Development and testing of spatial multi-criteria evaluation for selected case sites

Deliverable 5.7: Design and testing: a risk communication strategy and a deliberative process for choosing a set of mitigation and prevention measures

Work Package 6:

Demonstration sites and case studies for verification/calibration of models and scenarios

Deliverable 6.1: Validation form and monograph of monitored sites and case studies

Work Package 8:

Project management and co-ordination

Deliverable 0.1: Living with landslides – European and international dimensions of the project

Deliverable 0.3: Dealing with uncertainties in modelling, prediction, and decision-making