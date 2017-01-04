Snowflake variability has significant impact on snowfall rates

By Dan Garisto

Every snowflake is unique—and that could have a big effect on determining how much snow will fall, according to new research.

Meteorologists measure snowfall rates by sending out radar signals, which bounce off falling snowflakes. By measuring the amount of radar reflectivity, or how much of the radar signal bounces off the snowflakes, scientists can determine the snowfall rate.

Radar reflectivity is affected by different snowflake properties, such as the mass of the snowflakes. Most meteorological models of snowfall factor in the variability of snowflake mass but few include other properties like aspect ratio, the ratio between the width and height of the snowflake, and orientation, the angle at which radar hits the snowflake.

A new study finds that accounting for variability in these properties can increase or decrease snowfall rate measurements by as much as 40 percent.

“If you had no variability at all, you would assume that one snowflake is of one size of one shape in one orientation,” said Mathias Gergely, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City and lead author of the new study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, a journal of the American Geophysical Union. “You would basically assume that this one snowflake would be representative of all snowflakes in the snowstorm … but as everybody says and knows, every snowflake is unique.”

The new study is one of the first to quantify the impact of snowflake variability on snowfall rate, according to Gergely. Even snowflakes within the same snowstorm can be dramatically different, so it’s important for researchers to consider their variability when predicting snowfall, he said. Snowfall rate governs how much snow accumulates on the ground, so an accurate snowfall rate is important for everything from avalanche mitigation to water resource management, he said.

The authors of the new study used a set of high-resolution images of snowstorms to get a better look at individual snowflakes. Gergely and his co-author, Timothy Garrett, then used these images to determine how much snowflakes varied in three properties: diameter, aspect ratio and orientation. They then calculated how much radar reflectivity would be affected by variability in these properties.

The researchers found variability in snowflake diameter has the largest impact on radar reflectivity, but aspect ratio and orientation are also key: failing to account for variability in these two properties could alter radar reflectivity by 60 percent. This change could affect measurements of snowfall rates by as much as 40 percent, according to the new study.

Modeling that accounts for variability of snowflake aspect ratio and orientation could greatly improve radar measurements of snowfall rate, according to Gergely.

“If your question is ‘Does it snow?’ then don’t include aspect ratio, shape,” he said. “But if you really want to have a quantitative result [that’s] a relatively certain good representation of reality, you need to account for these properties.”

—Dan Garisto is a public information intern at AGU.