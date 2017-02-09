February Science Book: The Planets

I’m a little late announcing the February Science Book, but better late than never! This month I’ll be reading The Planets by Dava Sobel. I’ve heard that Sobel is a great writer, so I’m looking forward to reading this book! Now I just need to start and finish it before the end of this short month…

Here is the description of the book from Amazon:

With her bestsellers Longitude and Galileo’s Daughter, Dava Sobel introduced readers to her rare gift for weaving complex scientific concepts into a compelling narrative. Now Sobel brings her full talents to bear on what is perhaps her most ambitious topic to date-the planets of our solar system. Sobel explores the origins and oddities of the planets through the lens of popular culture, from astrology, mythology, and science fiction to art, music, poetry, biography, and history. Written in her characteristically graceful prose, The Planets is a stunningly original celebration of our solar system and offers a distinctive view of our place in the universe.

Feel free to read along, too — or let me know what you think of Sobel’s writing. After I finish this book, I want to read some of her other titles, such as Longitude and The Glass Universe.