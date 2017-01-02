Monday Geology Picture: Desert Migmatite

I was a little sporadic with my “Monday Geology Picture” posts in 2016. I’ll try to be more consistent in 2017!

To start off, here is a shot of a lovely little hill of migmatite in the town of Lüderitz, which is located at the edge of the Namib desert in the beautiful country of Namibia. I took this picture when I was up in Namibia back in 2014.

Happy New Year… and stay tuned for more lovely geology pictures. Feel free to submit an interesting picture, if you like!