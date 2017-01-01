January Science Book: A Fish Caught in Time

The Monthly Science Book that I’ve selected for January is A Fish Caught in Time: The Search for the Coelacanth by Samantha Weinberg. This book has been on my reading list for awhile, ever since I visited a little museum in Knysna, South Africa, dedicated to the Coelacanth and its discoverer.

Here’s the description of the book from Amazon:

The coelacanth (see-lo-canth) is no ordinary fish. Five feet long, with luminescent eyes and limb like fins, this bizarre creature, presumed to be extinct, was discovered in 1938 by an amateur icthyologist who recognized it from fossils dating back 400 million years. The discovery was immediately dubbed the “greatest scientific find of the century,” but the excitement that ensued was even more incredible. This is the entrancing story of that most rare and precious fish — our own great-uncle forty million times removed.

I’m looking forward to reading this book (I’ll start it this evening!) and will post my review at the end of January. Feel free to read along, too!