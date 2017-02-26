Abstract deadline approaching – 2017 Earth Educators’ Rendezvous

In summer 2017, the third annual Earth Educators’ Rendezvous will be taking place in Albuquerque, New Mexico. If you are not familiar with the Rendezvous, please see the Overview page and short summary below.

The Rendezvous is designed to appeal to everyone from instructors attending their first Earth-education–themed meeting, to experienced STEM education researchers, to administrators who want to better support students in their programs. Among many options, participants can learn about new teaching approaches, discover opportunities to get involved in research programs, prepare for an academic career, or discuss how to approach teaching and learning challenges in their classroom.

I encourage you to review the programs from the 2015 (Boulder, CO) and 2016 (Madison, WI) Rendezvous to get a feel for the range of sessions and events that take place during the week.

I attended the first Rendezvous and was a co-instructor for a workshop on Engaging Students in Scientific Research in your Course (I blogged before the Rendezvous on the workshop topic, Are you looking for a CURE? (Course-based Undergraduate Research Experience)). As a session leader, I was extremely pleased with the interest and passion of the workshop participants, how supportive they were of each other and eager to share their own pedagogical ideas and approaches, along with the successes and challenges. As a participant, the entire EER was a week filled with energy and engaging conversations on teaching and learning, for both students and faculty.

What’s in store for 2017? The schedule for workshops and round table discussions is already online. Flipping the classroom, teaching online, using drones, citizen science, service learning, mentoring… all of these topics and more will be a part of the program.

March 3rd is the abstract deadline for posters and teaching demo submissions. Early registration deadline is May 1st. Visit the EER website to learn more – http://serc.carleton.edu/earth_rendezvous/2017/index.html The Earth Educators’ Rendezvous is supported by the National Association of Geoscience Teachers (NAGT).