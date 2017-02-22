The first 100 days of climate science

How will you remember the first 100 days in office of the 45th President of the United States? Climate Central, an organization of scientists and journalists that disseminates information about climate change and human impacts, is highlighting one science and/or climate fact per day for the first 100 days of the presidency. The organization is setting out “to underscore the value of science and rational approaches to policy” and “provide key scientific context of the choices humanity faces and what policy actions (or inactions) mean.”

Climate Central has one web page that is updated every day (http://www.climatecentral.org/news/100-days-of-climate-21088), and also shares daily climate facts on Twitter. The facts address what is going on in the climate world and also will tie into their web content (images, graphics, stories, reports, etc). The postings on Twitter can be easily searched with the #climate100 hashtag. Below are some example tweets.

Data is the bedrock for everything we know about climate change. Here’s why we need to save it https://t.co/LQjcNUvnCi #climate100 pic.twitter.com/6D3W2yROq8 — Climate Central (@ClimateCentral) January 20, 2017

These maps show what’s at risk along the U.S. coast from sea level rise https://t.co/dbrX0WmmpW #climate100 pic.twitter.com/W6Y1xcfnRt — Climate Central (@ClimateCentral) February 4, 2017

Stay tuned to the full 100 days of climate facts. Share with family/friends/students/colleagues and continue the discussion even after the first 100 days.

