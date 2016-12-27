Take 5… articles on college lectures

Confession: I learn really well from lectures. — Jacquelyn Gill (@JacquelynGill) January 16, 2015

To lecture, or not to lecture? Some geoscience faculty will state that less lecture is better, such as this Journal of Geological Education (Gunter, 1993) paper on “Some Thoughts About Teaching Introductory Geology” that states, “The first lesson I learned is that departure from the straight 50-minute-lecture format is critical.” But some faculty feel that there is a need to be a “sage on the stage” at times. There seems to be several articles that have come out in recent years that have mixed reactions to the concept of the college lecture. If you haven’t seen these five articles, they make for an interesting read and great discussion with colleagues.

The year 2014 was certainly a busy year for online articles and postings about this very topic – seems like years later, we still have not reached a decision on usefulness, fairness, and effectiveness of a classroom lecture.

For those that teach large lecture courses that are looking for active learning pedagogies to implement so that you are not a “sage on the stage” during your entire 50-minute class period, check out this SERC Site Guide for Teaching Large Classes.